(Adds other government market manipulation cases)
June 24 A U.S. subsidiary of French energy firm
GDF Suez SA is being sued by two energy firms alleging
GDF Suez manipulated the Texas power market, costing the firms
more than $20 million in losses.
GDF Suez Energy North America, Inc. said in a court filing
on Monday that it is seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.
In addition, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
has been investigating GDF Suez's conduct in the Texas power
market since at least late 2013, according to trade publication
Energy Risk.
Officials at GDF Suez did not immediately return calls
seeking comment. The CFTC declined to comment.
Government regulators have aggressively investigated energy
marketers for alleged market manipulation since the collapse of
Enron after the California energy crisis in 2000-2001.
In recent years, the CFTC or the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission have sought millions of dollars in fines
from banks like Barclays PLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co
, oil companies like BP PLC and traders for
allegedly manipulating power or natural gas markets.
GDF Suez owns natural gas- and coal-fired power plants in
Texas with generation capacity totaling roughly 4,000 megawatts.
In April, Aspire Commodities LP and Raiden Commodities LP
filed a complaint seeking damages and injunctive relief against
GDF Suez in the United States District Court of the Southern
District of Texas Houston Division.
Aspire said it has lost about $20 million over the last two
years as a result of GDF Suez's activities. Raiden said it has
lost "significant amounts."
The plaintiffs accuse GDF Suez of "intentionally withholding
electric generation during times of tight supply to drive prices
in the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) real-time
power market higher." ERCOT operates the power grid for much of
Texas.
The plaintiffs said GDF Suez then "dumps its power at the
artificially high prices it created to make excessive,
artificial profits."
In its June 23 response to the lawsuit, GDF Suez said its
conduct was in "complete conformity with ERCOT rules and was
expressly authorized by the (Public utilities Commission of
Texas)."
Aspire and Raiden said GDF Suez's alleged withholding of
power created "artificially high prices on commodities markets
such as the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE)."
The CFTC regulates commodity markets like ICE.
Aspire and Raiden said one reason GDF Suez withheld selling
energy in the ERCOT market is "because it can make more
elsewhere by trading with inside knowledge on commodities
markets like ICE."
GDF Suez, however, noted in its response that the plaintiffs
do not know if it had ICE or other contracts that could have
benefited from any withholding of power in ERCOT.
GDF Suez said it is a so-called "small fish" in ERCOT, with
less than 5 percent of installed generating capacity and
therefore under ERCOT rules "cannot affect prices through its
supply or withholding of energy."
The CFTC probe is led by attorneys from the CFTC's Chicago
office, according to Energy Risk, which cited people familiar
with the situation.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Additional reporting by Douwe
Miedema; Editing by Dan Grebler)