* GE and JP Morgan invest $225 mln in wind farm
* Capricorn Ridge wind farm is 662.5 MW
* Wind farm entered service in 2007
Feb 28 General Electric unit GE
Energy Financial Services said it joined U.S. bank JPMorgan
Chase to jointly invest $225 million in a partnership
that owns the 662.5-megawatt (MW) Capricorn Ridge wind farm in
West Texas.
A unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy
remains the majority owner and operator of the project.
GE Energy Financial did not disclose additional financial
details of the transaction in its press release on Monday.
The Capricorn Ridge wind farm has been in operation since
2007 and employs 342 of GE Energy`s 1.5-MW machines and 65 of
German multinational conglomerate Siemens AG's 2.3-MW
machines.
The project is located in Sterling and Coke counties in West
Texas and is capable of generating enough electricity to power
more than 220,000 homes.
Including Capricorn Ridge, GE Energy Financial said it has
invested in 2,143 MW of wind farms in Texas, which is about 20
percent of the roughly 10,200 MW installed wind capacity in the
state.
GE said it was the unit's second major investment with
NextEra.
NextEra owns about 8,500 MW of wind and 160 MW of solar
power, making it the largest renewable energy generator from the
wind and sun in North America.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino)