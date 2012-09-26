Sept 26 U.S. Internet company Google Inc
on Wednesday agreed to buy 48 megawatts (MW) of wind
energy for its Oklahoma data center from the Canadian Hills wind
power project in Oklahoma, which is expected to enter service
later this year.
In a release, Google said it has been working with its local
utility, the Grand River Dam Authority, to procure additional
renewable energy since plugging in the Oklahoma data center in
2011.
In conjunction with the electricity the Grand River Dam
Authority already supplies Google to operate its data center,
Google said it would pay a premium to purchase renewable energy
generated by Canadian Hills.
The Google data center is located in Mayes County about 170
miles (274 km) northeast of Oklahoma City.
Google said the purchase brings the total amount of
renewable energy it has contracted for to over 260 MW.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
Boston-based power generator Atlantic Power Corp
owns 99 percent of the 298-MW Canadian Hills wind
farm, which is located in El Reno about 30 miles west of
Oklahoma City, according to Atlantic Power's website.
Atlantic Power said it sells all of the power from Canadian
Hills to three power companies: Southwestern Electric Power
Authority, the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority and Grand
River Dam Authority.