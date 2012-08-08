Aug 8 The local fire department said Wednesday it was on the scene of a fire at the Kansas City Power and Light Co's 1,555-megawatt power plant in Platte County, Missouri.

A spokesman for the fire department had no details on the blaze. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino and Eileen Houlihan in New York, and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)