Aug 8 Kansas City Power and Light (KCP&L) said Wednesday it did not shut the 1,555-megawatt Iatan coal-fire power plant in Missouri following an explosion and small fire in the coal bunker, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino and Eileen Houlihan in New York, and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)