* Mediterranean Nice hosts large grid power storage trial
* Batteries store midday solar power, release in evening
* Battery storage still too expensive in most of Europe
* Demand response increases or delays power consumption
By Geert De Clercq
NICE, France, July 5 A major pilot project by
Europe's largest power network operator to integrate power from
rooftop solar panels into the grid has shown that battery
storage of renewable energy is not yet economically viable in
Europe.
The conclusion is a sobering one for proponents of sun and
wind energy because as more of it comes on tap, better storage
will be needed to keep the power produced when it is sunny and
windy so it can be used at other times.
The 30 million euro "Nice Grid" pilot is one of the biggest
in a European Union-backed "Grid4EU" scheme in which France's
EDF, Italy's Enel, Spain's Iberdrola
Czech Republic's CEZ, Sweden's Vattenfall and
Germany's RWE are testing the power grids of tomorrow.
In the Mediterranean village of Carros on the outskirts of
Nice, EDF's power grid unit ERDF has connected compact batteries
to solar panels on rooftops and utility-size batteries to its
local power distribution network.
The technology works perfectly but the pilot has shown it is
still too expensive for wider rollout.
"The economic model of the batteries is not mature yet,"
Philippe Monloubou, chief executive of French grid operator ERDF
utility told Reuters.
A quarter of Europe's power already comes from renewables.
This may rise to 50 percent by 2030. But the intermittent nature
of solar and wind power requires flexible grids, the ability to
respond to the ups and downs of demand and, crucially, cheaper
power storage.
French company Saft, which sold the batteries for
the Nice pilot, has already installed 80 MW of battery storage
around the world, mainly in remote areas in Canada, South
America and Africa, or on islands where they compete with
expensive diesel generators as a back-up source of power.
But in Europe, they come up against cheaper back-up power
from gas-fired power plants and large, efficient grids.
ACHILLES HEEL
In Carros, which has total solar capacity of 2.5
megawatt/hour, ERDF has connected 20 lithium-ion batteries to
rooftop solar panels. Residents themselves have no control over
the 4 KWh batteries - which are similar to Tesla's 7
KWh Powerwall batteries - which are run by ERDF.
ERDF has also hooked up two 100 KWh batteries to soak up
solar power of several dozen residences, two 600 KWh batteries
linked to the low-voltage grid and one linked to the
high-voltage grid, for a total cost of under 2 million euros.
Software developed by France's Alstom regulates
the flow of power on the Carros network, and is already widely
used in other cities and countries.
But the cost of batteries is the project's Achilles Heel.
From the Nice pilot, ERDF has learned that battery storage
in Europe costs 500 to 1,000 euros per kilowatt/hour (KWh), with
an extra 30 percent for installation and the inverters that turn
direct current solar power into the alternate current used on
the grid, an ERDF official said.
At that level, battery storage would already be economically
viable in certain parts of Germany and Denmark, where renewable
energy use is most advanced and where retail power rates, at
around 30 eurocents per kilowatt/hour (KWh), are among the
highest in Europe, according to Eurostat data.
But that is not the case for France, where residential power
rates are around 17 cents per KWh, and most of Europe, where
power averages about 21 cents.
"Economical feasibility is usually not a given in most of
mainland Europe's grids," acknowledged Michael Lippert, head of
Saft's new energy storage unit.
Some analysts expect the tipping point for batteries in
Europe could come around 2020. The ERDF official said it is hard
to forecast by how much more the cost of batteries would have to
fall to become viable for grid storage. "That is one thing we
will have to evaluate at the end of the Nice pilot," he said.
Compared to the cost of solar panels, the cost of batteries
has been slow to fall, but as renewables become a greater part
of Europe's energy mix, the need for technologies to overcome
the intermittency problem will also increase, which is why Saft
has set up a division for utility-scale power storage.
MIDDAY WASHING
The Nice Grid pilot has also experimented with "demand
response" systems to use discounted tariffs to encourage
citizens to use more electricity when sunshine is abundant and
less during winter evening demand peaks.
Some 200 households signed up to let ERDF temporarily switch
off their heaters or hot water boilers during winter evening
peak consumption using the new "Linky" smart meters which France
plans to roll out nationwide in coming years.
Another 70 customers signed up to receive an SMS warning the
day before an expected sunny day so that they can benefit from
midday power prices that are 33 percent lower.
"I switch on my washing machine when the sun shines," Carros
resident Lara Muzzarelli told reporters in her red-stone villa.
Around Europe, distribution system operators are running
several pilots as part of the Grid4EU scheme, including Czech
Republic's CEZ Distribuce, which tests Combined Heat and Power
(CHP) generation and Spain's Iberdrola which is testing the
integration of electric vehicles into the grid.
ERDF has several pilots in France, testing the integration
of different kinds of renewable energy in rural and urban areas
and with different storage technologies. The French government
will decide in the coming year on a wider roll-out of some of
these technologies in larger cities.
(Editing by Mark John and Anna Willard)