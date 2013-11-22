PARIS Nov 22 Dutch state-owned TenneT, which owns and operates Germany's largest power grid, needs 8 billion euros ($10.8 billion) to adapt its networks to handle more solar and wind energy, as well as billions more for several subsea cables.

TenneT's spending plans in Germany in the 2012-2022 period include 4.5 billion euros to connect the grid to wind turbines offshore and 3.5 billion to upgrade its onshore network.

The high cost of connecting offshore wind farms on Germany's North Sea coast is because it borders the Wadden Sea nature reserve and major shipping lanes, which means turbines have to be as far as 100 km (60 miles) from land.

The distance requires connection via direct current (DC) power lines, which lose more electricity than alternating current (AC), building platforms offshore to convert the turbines' AC power into DC and converter stations onshore to change the DC back into AC.

Eight offshore converter platforms, using virtually untested technology, will become operational within two years. Subsea cables with combined capacity of 6.2 gigawatts (GW) will be completed by 2017.

Delays to TenneT's offshore wind connections, however - due to technical difficulties and the discovery of Word War II mines and dumped ammunition - have led to public recriminations and legal challenges.

"German regulators were too optimistic about the time it would take to build offshore grid connections," Chief Executive Mel Kroon said. The average cable takes as long as 55 months to build, not 30 months as originally estimated, he said.

Germany wants to have 6.5 GW of offshore capacity installed by 2020 and 15 GW by 2030 to replace 20.5 GW of nuclear capacity set to go offline by end-2022.

UNDER THE SEA

On top of the scheduled 8 billion euro capital project, TenneT is also considering building a new DC overland line and laying several subsea cables.

TenneT's German grid, one of four German networks including Amprion, 50Hertz and TransnetBW, is the only one that stretches from the north to the south of the country.

When the wind blows hard, German turbines produce so much electricity that existing lines cannot ship it all south, and excess power spills into Dutch, Belgian, Polish and Czech grids.

TenneT will team up with grid operator TransnetBW to build the new 800 km Sued.Link DC line, which will be Germany's longest power line. It will cost a low single-digit billion euro amount, and TenneT will take a larger stake because most of the line will be on its territory.

TenneT also plans a 1.5 billion to 2 billion euro subsea cable between Norway and Germany, the first between them, to provide a link to Norway's steady hydropower.

Norway's Statnett will own 50 percent of the 1400 megawatt (MW) Nord.Link cable, and Tennet and German development bank KfW the rest. A final investment decision is due by mid-2014.

With Danish firm Energinet.dk, TenneT also plans to spend an estimated 800 million euros on the 700 MW subsea Cobracable between the Netherlands and Denmark.

TenneT is also considering a second Norway-Germany cable and plans to build a fourth interconnector between its German and Dutch grids.

TenneT did not provide an estimate for the total cost of the new cable projects. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Louise Ireland and Jane Baird)