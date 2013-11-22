PARIS Nov 22 Dutch state-owned TenneT, which
owns and operates Germany's largest power grid, needs 8 billion
euros ($10.8 billion) to adapt its networks to handle more solar
and wind energy, as well as billions more for several subsea
cables.
TenneT's spending plans in Germany in the 2012-2022 period
include 4.5 billion euros to connect the grid to wind turbines
offshore and 3.5 billion to upgrade its onshore network.
The high cost of connecting offshore wind farms on Germany's
North Sea coast is because it borders the Wadden Sea nature
reserve and major shipping lanes, which means turbines have to
be as far as 100 km (60 miles) from land.
The distance requires connection via direct current (DC)
power lines, which lose more electricity than alternating
current (AC), building platforms offshore to convert the
turbines' AC power into DC and converter stations onshore to
change the DC back into AC.
Eight offshore converter platforms, using virtually untested
technology, will become operational within two years. Subsea
cables with combined capacity of 6.2 gigawatts (GW) will be
completed by 2017.
Delays to TenneT's offshore wind connections, however - due
to technical difficulties and the discovery of Word War II mines
and dumped ammunition - have led to public recriminations and
legal challenges.
"German regulators were too optimistic about the time it
would take to build offshore grid connections," Chief Executive
Mel Kroon said. The average cable takes as long as 55 months to
build, not 30 months as originally estimated, he said.
Germany wants to have 6.5 GW of offshore capacity installed
by 2020 and 15 GW by 2030 to replace 20.5 GW of nuclear capacity
set to go offline by end-2022.
UNDER THE SEA
On top of the scheduled 8 billion euro capital project,
TenneT is also considering building a new DC overland line and
laying several subsea cables.
TenneT's German grid, one of four German networks including
Amprion, 50Hertz and TransnetBW, is the only one that stretches
from the north to the south of the country.
When the wind blows hard, German turbines produce so much
electricity that existing lines cannot ship it all south, and
excess power spills into Dutch, Belgian, Polish and Czech grids.
TenneT will team up with grid operator TransnetBW to build
the new 800 km Sued.Link DC line, which will be Germany's
longest power line. It will cost a low single-digit billion euro
amount, and TenneT will take a larger stake because most of the
line will be on its territory.
TenneT also plans a 1.5 billion to 2 billion euro subsea
cable between Norway and Germany, the first between them, to
provide a link to Norway's steady hydropower.
Norway's Statnett will own 50 percent of the 1400 megawatt
(MW) Nord.Link cable, and Tennet and German development bank KfW
the rest. A final investment decision is due by mid-2014.
With Danish firm Energinet.dk, TenneT also plans to spend an
estimated 800 million euros on the 700 MW subsea Cobracable
between the Netherlands and Denmark.
TenneT is also considering a second Norway-Germany cable and
plans to build a fourth interconnector between its German and
Dutch grids.
TenneT did not provide an estimate for the total cost of the
new cable projects.
