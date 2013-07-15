PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 15 New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said Monday it activated its demand response programs to reduce electricity usage in the New York City area as a heat wave blankets the region.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Feed ingredient price declines to level out going into '17 (Adds details on businesses that saw price declines, background on takeover deal)
* Proposes 9 pct hike in dividend for 2016 to 0.60 eur/shr (Adds details on BT stake, fourth quarter, dividend, outlook)