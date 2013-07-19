July 19 The New York state power grid operator
said it expects to have enough power Friday to meet a forecast
for record electric usage from air conditioners as people try to
keep cool in a blistering six day-long heat wave.
The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) forecast
consumer power use would peak at 34,600 MW on Friday, up from
33,450 MW on Thursday, which would break the state's all-time
record of 33,939 MW set in 2006 before industrial and commercial
businesses cut back on power usage during the recession. One
megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
Temperatures in New York City, the biggest metropolitan area
in the United States, are expected to reach 99 degrees
Fahrenheit (37 C) Friday and 94 F on Saturday before
thunderstorms later Saturday break the heat wave, according to
weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
So far this week, the mercury has reached 90 F on Sunday, 94
F on Monday and Tuesday, 97 F on Wednesday and 98 F on Thursday.
The normal high for this time of year is 84 F degrees.
"Due to the performance of the generation fleet, demand
response providers and strong coordination with New York's
transmission owners, we expect to meet Friday's peak demand and
maintain operating reserve requirements," NYISO spokesman Ken
Klapp said.
The grid operator has not had to take any major steps to
keep the lights on and air conditioners humming so far this
week, despite the heat wave.
It has asked consumers to conserve power, defer
non-essential equipment maintenance and activate demand response
programs to reduce energy usage, but there have been no
widespread blackouts, just some scattered outages.
The grid operator said its demand response programs can
reduce power usage by more than 1,250 MW, which may enable the
system to avoid breaking the record peak usage on Friday.
Demand response program participants are compensated for
reducing electricity use - and could be penalized for not doing
so - by raising air conditioner thermostats and turning off
unnecessary lights and other equipment, including elevators, and
operating on-site generators to reduce the amount of power
needed from the grid.
The biggest power companies in New York include units of
Consolidated Edison Inc, National Grid Plc,
Iberdrola SA, Entergy Corp, TransCanada Corp
and NRG Energy Inc.