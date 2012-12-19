Dec 19 Units of oil company Hess Corp
and private equity firm Energy Investors Funds picked
construction companies SNC-Lavalin Group Inc of Canada
and Skanska AB of Sweden to build a power plant in New
Jersey.
The facility, called the Newark Energy Center, is a
655-megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant
expected to enter service in 2015.
The plant will cost about $750 million, according to local
reports.
SNC-Lavalin said in a release that it would provide the
engineering, procurement, startup and commissioning services,
while Skanska is responsible for construction and site
management.
The plant will use General Electric Co's F class gas
turbines.