June 27 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Thursday its staff scheduled a public meeting in Metropolis, Illinois, for July 9 to discuss the status of Honeywell International Inc's shut-down Metropolis uranium conversion plant. Metropolis is the only facility in the United States that converts uranium ore into uranium hexafluoride. That compound is then processed at other facilities to make fuel for nuclear power reactors. In May 2012, as part of the agency's response to the 2011 nuclear accident at Fukushima in Japan, the NRC said it inspected the Honeywell facility and identified concerns over the possible uranium hexafluoride following an earthquake or tornado. The NRC issued a so-called confirmatory order to Honeywell in October 2012 outlining actions the company must take before it could resume uranium conversion operations. Honeywell shut the plant in May 2012 and the company has been enhancing and modifying equipment to meet the requirements of that order, the NRC said. If NRC officials find the modifications acceptable and the plant meets agency regulations for operations and emergency planning, the NRC said it will be allowed to resume full operations. The NRC said its staff has completed its inspections of the modifications and recently relaxed the confirmatory order to allow the Metropolis plant to begin limited operations. The NRC is currently reviewing Honeywell's analyses of the facility's ability to withstand earthquakes or tornadoes to determine if full operation is acceptable, the NRC said.