Aug 2 Trading in power futures and options on the IntercontinentalExchange Inc increased sharply in volume in July, bucking the trend toward mostly slower activity last month in energy and agricultural commodities.

ICE, a leading operator of global markets and clearing houses, said in a release Friday that average daily power volumes jumped 56 percent to 468,402 contracts in July and gained 57 percent to 528,651 for the year to date.

Electricity is the third-biggest energy product traded on ICE behind oil and natural gas.

Power marketers have said they have been moving more trade to exchanges like ICE and CME Group's NYMEX over the past year or so, in part because of new rules on clearing over-the-counter swaps under the U.S. Dodd-Frank financial reform and consumer protection law.

Total daily futures and options trade, including financial instruments, fell 2 percent in July to an average of 3,001,782 contracts and lost 1 percent to 3,501,998 year to date.

While total oil futures and options trade on ICE edged up 7 percent in July and 10 percent year to date, natural gas volumes slid 22 percent last month and are down about 21 percent so far this year.