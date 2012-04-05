* PARs could save hundreds of millions in costs

* Projected to control unscheduled power costs

By Scott DiSavino

April 5 ITC Holdings Corp will turn on power transmission equipment along the Michigan-Ontario border on Thursday which is expected to improve power flow reliability.

The long awaited phase angle regulator (PAR) transformer is designed to improve the reliability of the transmission system by controlling unscheduled flows of power around Lake Erie, which could save consumers around the lake in Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York millions in electric costs.

The PARs are located at ITC's Bunce Creek substation in Michigan and will join other PARs already in service on the Ontario side of the border at Lambton and Keith.

Once this equipment becomes operational, Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and the U.S. Midwest power grid operator, the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO), will begin using the PARs to maintain power flow equal to the net import and export schedule, to the extent possible.

MISO, which oversees the ITC transmission system in Michigan, operates the power grid in parts of 11 U.S. Midwest states and the province of Manitoba in Canada.

Although operating in this mode will cause a slight reduction in transmission capability, IESO said in a report a couple weeks ago the reduction in inadvertent power flows was expected to allow much greater utilization of the interface for energy trade.

Since the U.S. Department of Energy approved of the operation of the PARs in March, Michigan-based ITC has been testing the equipment.

Power traders said they have noticed anomalies in the power market during that time - prices or power flows higher than usual in some areas and lower in others - but could not say for certain if the testing of the PARs had anything to do with those so-called anomalies.

The testing of the PARs caused no reliability problems. In fact, officials at ITC and the regional grid operators have said the operation of the PARs will improve the reliability of the power grid.

For a timeline on the PARs see