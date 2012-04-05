April 5 ITC Holdings Corp will turn on power transmission equipment along the Michigan-Ontario border on Thursday which is expected to improve power flow reliability.

The long awaited phase angle regulator (PAR) transformers are designed to improve the reliability of the transmission system by controlling unscheduled flows of power around Lake Erie, which could save consumers around the lake in Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York millions in electric costs.

The following is a timeline for the PARs:

1975 - Ontario Hydro's Keith PAR in Ontario enters

service. This is the first of the five PARs

on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was

originally installed to control local flows

between Michigan and Ontario

Early 1990s - Unscheduled power flows on the transmission

lines in Ontario, known as the Lake Erie loop

flow, increase significantly, using up

transmission capacity and leading to

curtailments of power transfers between

Ontario, New York and Michigan

1998 - Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and

the former Ontario Hydro develop plans for

Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce

Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to

install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The

Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that

connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.

Ontario Hydro is later broken into several

companies, including transmission firm Hydro

One

1998 - Detroit Edison applies with U.S. Department of

Energy to modify a presidential permit to

allow for installation of the Bunce Creek PAR

2000 - Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB

delivers first PAR to Lambton

2000 - Department of Energy grants presidential permit

to ITC for Bunce Creek PAR

2001 - First PAR at Lambton fails, has to be

returned to ABB for rebuild

2002 - ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton

2003 - The original Bunce Creek PAR, also

made by ABB, fails while in service in March.

Shortly afterward, the tower supporting the

Canadian side of the Bunce Creek-Scott

transmission line collapses in bad weather

2005 - ABB delivers first PAR back to Lambton, Hydro

One says it is ready to operate the Lambton

PARs

2006 - The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott

line are replaced. ITC orders two new PARs

from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to

replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003

2008 - New York Independent System Operator says Lake

Erie loop flow costs state's market almost $100

million in first seven months of the year. The

ISO said PARs would have helped reduce transmission

congestion

2008-2009 - Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to

Bunce Creek

2009 - ITC applies with Department of Energy

to amend presidential permit to replace the

failed Bunce Creek PAR with two PARs

2010 - ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek

PARs

Aug 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating

agreements with Ontario power grid operator

IESO and Hydro One

2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost-allocation

agreement with New York ISO and PJM power

grid operators before FERC, and settlement

for presidential permit before the Department

of Energy

Q1 2012 - Department of Energy approves of presidential

permit.

Q2 2012 - ITC turns on the Bunce Creek PARs. Cost allocation

dispute between ITC, MISO, PJM and New York ISO

at FERC ongoing. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino)