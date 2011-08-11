Aug 11 U.S. transmission company ITC Holdings ITC.N completed filings with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for a permit for long-delayed transformers on the Michigan-Ontario border that will help control the flow of power between the U.S. state and the Canadian province.

The phase-shifting transformers, known as phase angle regulators (PARs), could be in service as soon as the DOE issues its Presidential Permit, ITC, of Novi, Michigan, said Wednesday. [ID:nN1E77905T]

The following is a timeline for the PARs: TIMELINE 1975 - Ontario Hydro Keith PAR in Ontario enters

service. This is the first of the five PARs

on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was

originally installed to control local flows

between Michigan and Ontario. It will now be

used to control the Lake Erie loop flow along

with the new PARs Early 1990s - Unscheduled power flows on the transmission

lines in Ontario increased significantly,

using up transmission capacity and leading to

curtailments of power transfers between

Ontario, New York and Michigan 1998 - Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and

the former Ontario Hydro developed plans for

Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce

Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to

install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The

Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that

connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.

Ontario Hydro was later broken into several

companies, including transmission company

Hydro One 1998 - Detroit Edison applies with U.S. DOE to modify

Presidential Permit to allow for installation

of the Bunce Creek PAR 2000 - Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB delivers first

PAR to Lambton 2000 - DOE grants Presidential Permit to ITC for Bunce

Creek PAR 2001 - First PAR at Lambton failed and had to be

rebuilt by ABB 2002 - ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton 2003 - The original Bunce Creek PAR, also manufactured

by ABB, failed while in service in March.

Shortly after that failure, the tower

supporting the Canadian side of the Bunce

Creek-Scott transmission line collapsed

during bad weather 2006 - The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott

line was replaced. ITC orders two new PARs

from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to

replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003 2008-2009 - Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to Bunce

Creek. 2009 - ITC applies with DOE to amend Presidential

Permit to replace the failed Bunce Creek

PAR with two PARs 2010 - ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek

PARs Aug 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating

agreements with Ontario power grid operator

IESO and Hydro One 2011 - ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost allocation

agreement with the New York ISO and PJM power

grid operators before FERC (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley)