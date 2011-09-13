(Refiles to correct dateline)

TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed a record 4.81 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in August, up 15.4 percent from a year earlier, industry data showed on Tuesday, as they burned more gas to offset a fall in nuclear power generation.

The utilities produced 84.18 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in August, down 12.1 percent from a year earlier, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan said, matching a Reuters projection.

The 12.1 percent fall was the biggest ever year-on-year percentage decline for the month of August as businesses and households ramped up energy saving measures to help avert power outages.

Power production at Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which accounted for 30 percent of the total output, fell a record 17.7 percent from a year earlier.

After the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 that crippled Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, utilities have boosted their consumption of fossil fuel to supplement lost output from those reactors either hit by the March disaster or unable to restart for a prolonged period amid safety concerns.

Following is a table of fuel consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in kilolitres; LNG and coal in tonnes):

Consumption July 11 Aug 10 Aug 11 yr/yr pct

Coal 4,458,755 4,896,897 4,551,263 -7.1 Fuel oil 761,670 826,974 1,059,867 +28.2 Crude 572,444 784,899 831,174 +5.9 LNG 4,495,932 4,169,393 4,811,520 +15.4 Naphtha 0 143 0 -100.0 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)