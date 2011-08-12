* LNG imports, consumption rise to record in July

* Fuel oil use up 13 pct, crude use climbs 17 pct

* July nuclear run rate lowest since April 1977 (Adds LNG consumption hit a record high)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Aug 12 Japan's 10 utilities burnt nearly a quarter more natural gas in July than a year ago, industry data showed on Friday, helping to offset a 34-year low in the country's nuclear plant utilisation rate.

Only 15 of the country's 54 nuclear reactors are operating, leaving the world's third-largest economy turning to other fuels to plug a power shortfall that could hammer its industry and fragile economy.

Consumption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by utilities rose 23.4 percent to 4.5 million tonnes in July from a year earlier, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan said. (See table below for details)

LNG imports by the 10 utilities rose to a record 4.55 million tonnes in July, while LNG consumption also rose to a record 4.5 million tonnes last month, a federation official said.

All of the 10 main power suppliers, which have virtual monopolies in their respective service areas, produced less electricity last month than a year earlier, the first since April, due largely to power conservation by industry and households.

The prolonged crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant has stirred fears about nuclear safety, leaving local governments wary about granting approvals to restart reactors taken offline for maintenance.

The government plans safety tests at Japan's reactors and is reviewing its energy policy as the country confronts the prospect of power shortages that could stretch into 2012.

Nuclear power provided only 15 percent of Japan's electricity in July, falling from around 18 percent in June.

Lost output from Fukushima and other nuclear and thermal plants disrupted power supplies and forced utilities to boost thermal fuel consumption to make up for it.

The nuclear run rate fell to 33.9 percent in July, the lowest since 30.3 percent in April 1977 when there were only 13 reactors, federation officials said.

The nuclear run rate is off sharply from 70.8 percent in February, before the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11 devastated northeastern Japan.

The utilities produced 82.95 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in July, down 8.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for an 8.4 percent fall in a Reuters projection.

Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in kilolitres; LNG and coal in tonnes):

Purchase Jun-11 Jul-10 Jul-11 yr/yr %

Coal 3,815,657 4,803,357 3,865,514 -19.5 Fuel oil 548,913 686,468 901,703 31.4

Crude 606,439 385,321 720,421 87.0

LNG 4,456,439 3,639,273 4,548,541 25.0 Naphtha 0 0 0 n/a

Consumption Jun-11 Jul-10 Jul-11 yr/yr % Coal 3,537,372 4,569,937 4,458,755 -2.4 Fuel oil 500,700 674,479 761,670 12.9 Crude 465,394 491,211 572,444 16.5 LNG 4,032,585 3,643,805 4,495,932 23.4 Naphtha 787 225 0 -100.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Urquhart)