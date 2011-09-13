* Higher LNG usage despite 12.1 pct fall in power production

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's 10 regional power firms used a record 4.81 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in August to help offset a record low nuclear utilisation rate in the wake of Fukushima.

LNG use was up 15.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, power industry data showed.

While using 7.1 percent less coal than a year earlier, the 10 firms used more fuel and crude oil last month despite the sixth straight month of year-on-year decline in their power production after the March earthquake and tsunami.

Only 11 of the country's 54 nuclear reactors are operating, leaving the world's third-largest economy turning to other fuels to avoid a power shortfall that could hammer its industry and fragile economy.

The uptrend in LNG usage is expected to continue in coming months given little immediate chance for restarting off-line reactors either hit by the March disaster or unable to restart after regular maintenance amid safety concerns. No reactor has restarted since the March 11 disaster.

Japan's new trade minister said on Tuesday he expects idled nuclear reactors to restart once safety is confirmed and local communities give their approval, but declined to comment on the timing.

Mitsunori Torihara, head of the natural gas distributors' association, said on Tuesday Japan is expected to import up to 78 million tonnes of LNG in the financial year to next March, exceeding the record of 70 million tonnes in 2010/11.

City gas distributors account for about one-third of total LNG imports by Japan, the world's biggest LNG buyer, and are the second biggest group of importers after power companies here.

"We secure LNG via long-term contracts. So, we don't see any impact on our procurement (from a jump in overall demand from Japanese buyers)," Torihara, chairman of the Japan Gas Association, said at a regular news conference.

Japanese buyers will keep using so-called Japan crude cocktail (JCC) price as the benchmark for long-term LNG imports at least until new suppliers tap in the Japanese market, such as those of unconventional gas or those using floating vessels for LNG processing, he added.

The JCC price is the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports in Japan .

Japan's power firms managed to meet their increased LNG demand by buying more in the spot market, Torihara, who also serves chairman of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd , said on the sidelines of the news conference.

FALL IN POWER PRODUCTION

In August the 10 regional power companies produced 84.18 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, down 12.1 percent from a year earlier, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan said.

The 12.1 percent fall was the biggest ever year-on-year percentage decline for the month of August as businesses and households ramped up energy saving measures, including mandatory cuts on large users in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power and Tohoku Electric Power , to help avert power outages.

Power production at Tokyo Electric, the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, fell by 17.7 percent from a year earlier, a record percentage fall for any month, to 25.9 billion kilowatt-hours.

Production at Tohoku Electric dropped by 18.1 percent to 6.81 billion kilowatt-hours, marking the second-biggest percentage fall since April this year.

The federation confirmed earlier trade ministry data, saying the nuclear power plant utilisation rate in Japan fell to a record low of 26.4 percent in August.

Following is a table of fuel consumption and purchase by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in kilolitres; LNG and coal in tonnes):

Following is a table of fuel consumption and purchase by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in kilolitres; LNG and coal in tonnes):

Consumption July 11 Aug 10 Aug 11 yr/yr pct Coal 4,458,755 4,896,897 4,551,263 -7.1 Fuel oil 761,670 826,974 1,059,867 +28.2 Crude 572,444 784,899 831,174 +5.9 LNG 4,495,932 4,169,393 4,811,520 +15.4 Naphtha 0 143 0 -100.0 Purchase July 11 Aug 10 Aug 11 yr/yr pct Coal 3,865,514 4,430,504 4,939,328 +11.5 Fuel oil 901,703 750,615 996,761 +32.8 Crude 720,421 516,189 939,110 +81.9 LNG 4,548,541 4,278,122 5,284,303 +23.5 Naphtha 0 0 0 0