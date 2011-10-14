* Utilities use more LNG, oil but less coal from year ago

* Reflects need to offset fall in nuclear power generation

* Sept power output drops 9.1 pct, worst yr-on-yr fall for Sept (Adds detail)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Oct 14 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 23 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in September from a year earlier, reflecting their need to offset a fall in nuclear power generation to a record low by burning more gas, industry data showed on Friday.

While using 9 percent less coal than a year ago, the utilities used 21 percent more fuel oil and 10 percent more crude oil last month despite the worst annual decline for the month of September in their power production.

The March earthquake and tsunami that hit northeast Japan damaged several power plants and triggered a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, forcing utilities to rely on more fossil fuels amid safety concerns to make up lost output.

The 10 utilities used 4.36 million tonnes of LNG last month, data by the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed on Friday. That was still lower than record monthly LNG usage of 4.81 million tonnes in August.

The utilities produced 76.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in September, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 8.9 percent decline from a Reuters calculation based on grid users' data.

Their production fell for the seventh month in a row after the March 11 disasters left more than 20,000 residents either dead or missing and damaged infrastructure and supply chains, although reconstruction efforts are underway.

For the April-September period, total power production dropped 8.1 percent from a year earlier, marking the second worst business year half decline since a drop of 8.2 percent in the same period in 2009 after the 2008 financial crisis.

"The Lehman shock choked up power usage of large-lot users as they decided to stop production lines," a federation spokesman said at a news conference.

This time, power saving efforts by individuals and industries to help utilities with tight power supply to avoid unexpected power blackouts during the peak demand season also trimmed power demand, the spokesman said.

Japan's government imposed a 15 percent limit on large-lot users between July 1 and early September in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co , whose power plants were also hit by the disaster.

Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate fell to a record low of 20.6 percent in September, down from 66.7 percent a year earlier.

Nuclear power generators are preparing to report the results of reactor stress tests to the country's nuclear watchdog, the first step in a lengthy process that would ultimately require local authorities' approval for restarts.

Among the 10 regional utilities, southernmost Okinawa Electric Power Co does not run a nuclear reactor.

Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in kilolitres; LNG and coal in tonnes): Consumption Aug-11 Sep-10 Sep-11 yr/yr % Coal 4,551,263 4,526,965 4,119,876 -9.0 Fuel oil 1,059,867 768,255 928,975 20.9 Crude 831,174 658,010 725,736 10.3 LNG 4,811,520 3,543,911 4,361,639 23.1 Naphtha 0 2,717 0 -100.0 Purchase Aug-11 Sep-10 Sep-11 yr/yr % Coal 4,939,328 3,931,416 3,999,789 1.7 Fuel oil 996,761 731,665 929,243 27.0 Crude 939,110 706,968 808,996 14.4 LNG 5,284,303 3,970,651 4,517,101 13.8 Naphtha 0 0 0 -

For details on Tokyo Electric's fuel use click: (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)