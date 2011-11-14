* Fuel oil use triples yr/yr, up by 136,000 bpd

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's utilities burned 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) more crude and 136,000 bpd more low-sulphur fuel oil in October than a year earlier to compensate for the loss of nuclear power capacity after the March quake, industry data showed on Monday.

Only 11 of the country's 54 nuclear reactors are operating, forcing the world's third-largest importer of oil and top importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to use even more of those fuels to generate power to plug the nuclear shortfall.

Japan's 10 utilities consumed 216,500 bpd (6.7 million barrels or 1.07 million kilolitres) of crude last month, compared with only 16,000 bpd the year before, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

Fuel oil consumption reached 189,000 bpd (933,653 kl), up from 54,000 bpd.

They also burned the equivalent of 3.90 million tonnes of LNG last month, compared with 2.97 million tonnes a year earlier.

Coal use at power plants declined 1 percent as some quake-damaged coal-fired facilities remained shut. (For details on fuel use and imports, see table below.)

The prolonged crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant has stirred fears about nuclear safety, leaving local governments wary about granting approvals to restart reactors taken offline for maintenance.

The government hopes to rebuild public confidence and clear the way to restarting reactors through a series of safety tests at the plants. Tokyo is also reviewing its energy policy, which before the quake was highly dependent on expanding nuclear capacity.

Nuclear power provided only about 9 percent of Japan's electricity last month. The nation's nuclear plant utilisation rate fell to a record low of 18.5 percent in October, plunging from 72.3 percent a year earlier.

The utilities generated 71.28 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in October, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 5.5 percent fall in a Reuters projection.

That marked the eighth straight month of year-on-year declines since the massive March quake and tsunami. All of the 10 main power suppliers, which have virtual monopolies in their respective service areas, produced less electricity last month than a year earlier. Some have asked industry and households to preserve power to prevent supply outages.

Two disaster-hit firms, Tohoku Electric Power and Tokyo Electric Power Co, recorded the sharpest declines in power generation last month among the 10 utilities, down 10.4 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes):

Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels)

Purchase Sep-11 Oct-10 Oct-11 yr/yr %

Coal 3,999,789 4,187,464 4,122,738 -1.5 Fuel oil 5,844,753 2,006,654 6,130,989 205.5

Crude 5,088,423 786,879 5,980,273 660.0

LNG 4,517,101 3,246,570 3,897,747 20.1 Naphtha 0 0 0 n/a

Consumption Sep-11 Oct-10 Oct-11 yr/yr % Coal 25,913,196 25,674,731 25,413,339 -1.0 Fuel oil 5,843,067 1,662,413 5,872,491 253.3 Crude 4,564,734 499,435 6,712,506 1244.0 LNG 4,361,639 2,965,308 3,904,447 31.7 Naphtha 0 0 0 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Simon Webb and Joseph Radford)