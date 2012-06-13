* Fossil fuel burn rises as nuclear output falls to zero
* Gas burn hits 4.41 mln T equivalent, record for May
* Oil burn up 157 pct to 462,000 bpd
(Adds details)
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 22
percent more natural gas equivalent for power generation in May
from a year ago, setting a monthly record as all of the
country's nuclear power plants are shut on safety concerns,
industry data showed on Wednesday.
The utilities burned 4.41 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, a record for May, data
from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
Consumption of fuel oil and crude oil was up 157 percent at
462,000 barrels per day from a year ago, the data showed.
The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sparked by
last March's earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in
atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for
routine checks.
The 10 utilities generated 69.10 billion kilowatt-hours of
electricity in May, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, matching
a Reuters projection.
Japan's nuclear power output fell to zero for the first time
in 42 years in early May, and Kansai Electric is
projected to face a severe power shortage, though worries over
rolling blackouts are subsiding as it is close to getting the
formal go-head to restart its Ohi nuclear plant.
The ratio of nuclear power, which had accounted for about 30
percent of Japan's electricity demand before the Fukushima
crisis, fell to a 34-year low of 10.7 percent in the financial
year ended March 31, the federation said.
Following is a table of total energy purchases and
consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the
federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in
barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes):
Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from
kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels)
Purchase Apr-12 May-11 May-12 yr/yr %
Coal 3,587,424 3,141,350 3,488,605 11.1
Fuel oil 8,243,242 3,269,966 7,930,759 142.5
Crude 9,111,367 3,167,839 8,912,125 181.3
Total oil 17,354,609 6,437,805 16,842,883 161.6
LNG 4,714,972 3,697,211 4,717,359 27.6
Consumption Apr-12 May-11 May-12 yr/yr %
Coal 3,393,389 3,203,382 3,240,844 1.2
Fuel oil 7,276,575 2,545,966 6,848,749 169.0
Crude 7,620,816 3,023,740 7,482,692 147.5
Total oil 14,897,391 5,569,706 14,331,441 157.3
LNG 4,556,979 3,609,136 4,411,805 22.2
Naphtha 0 964 39 -96.0
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson and Ed
Lane)