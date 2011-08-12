TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 4.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in July, higher than 3.64 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting their need to offset a decades-low in nuclear plant run rates by burning more gas, industry data showed on Friday.

The utilities produced 82.95 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in July, down 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan said, which was in line with expectations for an 8.4 percent fall in a Reuters projection.

Northeast Japan was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, disrupting power supplies and forcing utilities to boost thermal fuel consumption, mainly LNG, to supplant lost output from some nuclear and thermal plants. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)