TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 4.5
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in July, higher
than 3.64 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting their need
to offset a decades-low in nuclear plant run rates by burning
more gas, industry data showed on Friday.
The utilities produced 82.95 billion kilowatt-hours of
electricity in July, down 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the
Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan said, which was
in line with expectations for an 8.4 percent fall in a Reuters
projection.
Northeast Japan was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami
on March 11, disrupting power supplies and forcing utilities to
boost thermal fuel consumption, mainly LNG, to supplant lost
output from some nuclear and thermal plants.
