TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed a record 4.81 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in August, compared with 4.17 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting their need to offset a fall in nuclear power generation by burning more gas, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The utilities produced 84.181 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in August, down 12.1 percent from a year earlier, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan said, matching a Reuters projection for a 12.1 percent fall.

The 12.1 percent fall was the biggest year-on-year percentage decline for the month of August.

A massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 that hit northeast Japan triggered a crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, forcing utilities to boost fossil fuel consumption to supplant lost output from reactors either hit by the March disaster or unable to restart for a prolonged period amid safety concerns.

