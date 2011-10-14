TOKYO Oct 14 Japan's 10 utilities consumed 4.36 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in September, compared with 3.54 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting their need to offset a fall in nuclear power generation to a record low by burning more gas, industry data showed on Friday.

The utilities generated 76.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in September, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier, the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan said.

A Reuters calculation based on grid users' data showed power demand fell 8.9 percent from a year earlier last month.

A massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 that hit northeast Japan triggered a crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, forcing utilities to burn more fossil fuels to make up lost output from reactors either hit by the March disaster or unable to restart for a prolonged period amid safety concerns.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)