TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's 10 utilities
consumed more natural gas in October than a year earlier to
generate electricity, compensating for a record-low nuclear
plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Monday.
The utilities burned the equivalent of 3.90 million tonnes
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month compared with 2.97
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 71.28 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in October, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with
expectations for a 5.5 percent fall in a Reuters projection.
