TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in October than a year earlier to generate electricity, compensating for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Monday.

The utilities burned the equivalent of 3.90 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month compared with 2.97 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 71.28 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in October, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 5.5 percent fall in a Reuters projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)