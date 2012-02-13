TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in January than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Monday.

The utilities burned 5.23 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.12 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 87.43 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in January, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 5.2 percent fall in a Reuters projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)