TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's 10 utilities
consumed more natural gas in January than a year earlier to
generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear
plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Monday.
The utilities burned 5.23 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.12
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 87.43 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in January, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier, in line with
expectations for a 5.2 percent fall in a Reuters projection.
