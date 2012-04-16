TOKYO, April 16 Japan's 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in March than a year earlier to generate electricity, compensating for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Monday.

The utilities burned 5.04 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.82 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 81.89 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in March, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, matching a Reuters projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)