TOKYO, April 16 Japan's 10 utilities consumed
more natural gas in March than a year earlier to generate
electricity, compensating for a record-low nuclear plant
utilisation rate, industry data showed on Monday.
The utilities burned 5.04 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.82
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 81.89 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in March, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, matching a Reuters
projection.
