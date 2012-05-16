TOKYO May 16 Japan's 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in April than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The utilities burned 4.56 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.42 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 70.99 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, matching Reuters' projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nobuhiro Kubo)