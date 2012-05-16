GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
TOKYO May 16 Japan's 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in April than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Wednesday.
The utilities burned 4.56 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.42 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 70.99 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, matching Reuters' projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nobuhiro Kubo)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January