* Utilities burned 4.11 million tonnes of LNG in Nov

TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's 10 regional power firms used 200,000 barrels per day more crude and around 100,000 bpd more low-sulphur fuel oil in November than a year earlier to cover a fall in nuclear plant utilisation despite lower power demand, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Currently, only eight of the country's 54 commercial nuclear reactors are operating, forcing the world's third-largest importer of oil and top importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to use even more of those fuels to generate power to plug the shortfall amid safety concerns in the wake of the Fukushima atomic crisis.

The 10 regionally dominant utilities burned the equivalent of 4.11 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in November, up 33.5 percent from a year earlier.

Their coal use rose 4.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes last month, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. (For details on fuel use and imports, see table below.)

The nation's nuclear plant utilisation rate stood at 20.1 percent in November, compared with 71.3 percent a year earlier.

The government hopes to rebuild public confidence and clear the way to restarting reactors through newly-required stress tests to gauge their resilience against severe incidents. Tokyo is also reviewing its energy policy, which before the quake was highly dependent on expanding nuclear capacity, aiming to shape a new one by August.

The utilities generated 72.05 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in November, down 5.4 percent from a year earlier.

That marked the biggest ever decline for the month of November and the fourth straight month of record year-on-year percentage falls, partly due to energy saving by users, the federation said.

It was also the ninth month of year-on-year declines since the massive March quake and tsunami. All of the 10 main power suppliers, except Okinawa Electric Power Co, produced less electricity last month.

Average temperatures in November were higher than usual across the country, the Japan Meteorological Agency has said. Mostly average to milder weather has been forecast for December.

Two disaster-hit firms, Tohoku Electric Power and Tokyo Electric Power Co, said they both recorded the sharpest declines in power generation for the month of November, down 8.3 percent and 9.2 percent respectively.

Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes):

Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Consumption Oct-11 Nov-10 Nov-11 yr/yr % Coal 4,040,405 3,962,240 4,137,973 4.4 Fuel oil 5,872,491 3,057,031 6,104,679 99.7 Crude 6,712,506 1,040,390 7,050,576 577.7 LNG 3,904,447 3,075,176 4,105,102 33.5 Naphtha 0 0 524 n.a Purchase Oct-11 Nov-11 Nov-11 yr/yr % Coal 4,122,738 4,419,352 3,538,392 -19.9 Fuel oil 6,130,989 2,807,760 6,276,390 123.5 Crude 5,980,273 2,421,799 6,202,969 156.1 LNG 3,897,747 3,307,302 4,509,371 36.3 Naphtha 0 0 0 0

