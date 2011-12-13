TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's 10 power firms burned more natural gas in November than a year earlier to generate electricity to make up for a fall in nuclear plant utilisation amid safety concerns in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The regionally dominant utilities burned 4.11 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month compared with 3.08 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 72.05 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in October, down 5.4 percent from a year earlier.

