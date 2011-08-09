TOKYO, Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co used more liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation than a year earlier for the fifth straight month in July in a bid to meet demand after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked out its two Fukushima nuclear plants.

Still, Japan's biggest utility used less oil and coal than a year earlier as the area's power demand fell 14.8 percent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on grid industry data showed.

Mandatory power saving by large-lot users to cut peak demand by 15 percent from last summer took effect on July 1 although the need for air conditioning was persistent as temperatures in eastern and northern Japan on average in July averaged more than 1 degree higher than normal, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tokyo Electric used 1.994 million tonnes of LNG last month, up 18.5 percent from a year earlier, and marking its highest monthly use since August 2007 when its nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa was shut after an earthquake in northwestern Japan.

LNG purchases last month totalled 2.046 million tonnes, up 18.7 percent from a year earlier and the highest since the record 2.138 million tonnes it bought in March, the company's data showed.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, on July 22 cut its summer power supply outlook by 100 megawatts to 57,200 MW at the end of July but maintained its estimate of 56,100 MW at the end of August, barely meeting expected peak demand of 55,000 MW.

The company's supply capacity fell to less than 40,000 MW in late March.

Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases in July, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory

type Jun-11 Jul-10 Jul-11 % Jun-11 Jul-10 Jul-11 % change Fuel oil 192 474 378 -20.3 213 433 469 8.3 91

Crude 105 295 153 -48.1 133 214 280 30.8 127 Total oil 297 769 531 -30.9 346 647 749 15.8 218

LNG 1,845 1,683 1,994 18.5 1,878 1,723 2,046 18.7 52

Coal 186 376 319 -15.2 159 283 318 12.4 -1 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)