TOKYO, Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co's usage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation last month was the highest in almost four years and marked the fifth straight month of year-on-year increase, reflecting its increased buying in a spot market to meet demand after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami damaged several power facilities.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, consumed 5.289 million tonnes of LNG in the April-June quarter, during which it bought 1.2 million tonnes on the spot market, almost triple its spot purchase during the same period last year of 390,000 tonnes, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The data for its spot LNG buying for July was not immediately available, the spokesman said. The bulk of LNG comes via long-term contracts with suppliers.

Japan's biggest utility, however, used less oil last month than a year earlier for the second month in a row in July as the area's power demand fell 14.8 percent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on grid industry data showed.

Mandatory power saving by large-lot users to cut peak demand by 15 percent from last summer took effect in its service area on July 1 although the need for air conditioning was persistent as temperatures in eastern and northern Japan on average in July averaged more than 1 degree higher than normal, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

COAL, LNG

Tepco's usage of coal fell year-on-year for the sixth straight month in July due partly to the damage on its coal-fired plants. The company hastened repair work to make them ready for a peak summer season as its total supply capacity fell to less than 40,000 MW in late March after two nuclear power stations in Fukushima were shut.

The latest supply outlook by Tepco showed it would be able to supply 56,100 MW at the end of August even though the 1,356 MW Kashiwazaki-Kariwa No.7 reactor enters routine maintenance in late August, barely meeting expected peak demand of 55,000 MW.

In July, Tepco used 1.994 million tonnes of LNG, up 18.5 percent from a year earlier, and marking its highest monthly use since August 2007 when the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex was shut after an earthquake in northwestern Japan.

LNG purchases last month totalled 2.046 million tonnes, up 18.7 percent from a year earlier and the highest since the record 2.138 million tonnes it bought in March, the company's data showed.

Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases in July, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory

type Jun-11 Jul-10 Jul-11 % Jun-11 Jul-10 Jul-11 % change Fuel oil 192 474 378 -20.3 213 433 469 8.3 91

Crude 105 295 153 -48.1 133 214 280 30.8 127 Total oil 297 769 531 -30.9 346 647 749 15.8 218

LNG 1,845 1,683 1,994 18.5 1,878 1,723 2,046 18.7 52

Coal 186 376 319 -15.2 159 283 318 12.4 -1 (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Jason Neely)