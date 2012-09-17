* JP Morgan unit wants $3.7 million plus interest
* FERC investigating JP Morgan unit for manipulation
Sept 17 A unit of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co
has filed a complaint with federal energy regulators
against the California power grid operator, claiming the grid
failed to pay the bank unit about $3.7 million for the dispatch
of some generation.
In its complaint to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC), J.P. Morgan Ventures, the J.P. Morgan unit,
claimed the California Independent System Operator (ISO)
exceptionally dispatched generation controlled by the bank unit
on at least 18 occasions in April, May and June 2012, but failed
to pay the full amount owed for those exceptional dispatches.
FERC, meanwhile, has been investigating complaints that J.P.
Morgan Ventures may have bid up electricity prices in California
and the Midwest by some $73 million.
A spokeswoman at the California ISO could not immediately
say if J.P. Morgan's complaint was related to that FERC
investigation.
Over the past year, FERC has become more aggressive in
pursuing power market manipulation allegations against banks,
including Deutsche Bank and Barclays.
In the California ISO, exceptional dispatches are manual
dispatches of generation by the grid operator that are outside
of the market optimization software, which the ISO uses to
dispatch most generation in the system.
J.P. Morgan Ventures said in its complaint the bank unit has
not yet received an answer from the California ISO as to why the
grid operator mitigated the amount paid to the bank unit for the
exceptional dispatches.
In August, however, J.P. Morgan Ventures said the California
ISO told FERC the grid operator was mitigating payments made to
one "market participant" for certain exceptional dispatches.
J.P. Morgan Ventures wants FERC to order the California ISO
to pay the bank unit the full amount owed for energy acquired
through exceptional dispatches plus interest.
J.P. Morgan Ventures does not own any generation but has the
right to dispatch or buy the output of certain generating
facilities through agreements. Those generating units in
California include Alamitos 1-4, Alamitos 6, Huntington Beach 1
and Redondo Beach 5-8, the company said in its complaint.