* Project to eliminate ocean cooling for power plant

* Repowering to cost $782 million

* Six new 100 MW units to enter service by end of 2013

Oct 7 The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) last week broke ground on its $782 million repowering of the Haynes natural gas-fired power plant in Long Beach, California, kicking off the municipal utility's plan to eliminate the use of ocean water for cooling at its coastal power plants.

LADWP said it would replace two old natural gas-fired units built in the 1960s that now use ocean water cooling at Haynes with six 100-megawatt fast start natural gas combustion turbines with a dry cooling system.

The old units to be shut are the 292-MW Unit 5 built in 1966 and the 238-MW Unit 6 built in 1967. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

"The new units are akin to jet engines that can ramp up to full power in just 10 minutes, as compared to the existing units, which require about a day and a half to reach full capacity," LADWP General Manager Ronald Nichols said in a release.

LADWP expects the new units to enter service by the end of 2013.

"That speed in ramping up and down will help us meet another very important objective integrating more renewable energy into our electric grid," Nichols said, noting the intermittent nature of renewable wind and solar power.

LADWP said Haynes is the first of a series of repowering projects the utility is working on to eliminate the use of ocean water cooling - a process known as "once-through cooling" at three coastal power plants.

To protect fish and other aquatic life, federal and state environmental regulations are requiring power plants and other manufacturing facilities to reduce the amount of water they consume for cooling.

"At the LADWP, we are absolutely committed to eliminating the use of ocean water to cool our coastal power plants. The challenge lies in how we stage and rebuild a critical part of our power supply, while at the same time ensuring we have enough power to reliably meet our customers' needs," Nichols said.

Haynes is a 1,524-MW natural gas- and oil-fired power plant with seven units. In 2005, LADWP repowered Units 3 and 4 with a combined cycle plant (Units 8-10).

Haynes

Unit Size Age

1 222 1962

2 222 1963

5 292 1965

6 238 1967

8 235 2005

9 158 2005

10 158 2005 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Andrea Evans)