* Project to eliminate ocean cooling for power plant
* Repowering to cost $782 million
* Six new 100 MW units to enter service by end of 2013
Oct 7 The Los Angeles Department of Water and
Power (LADWP) last week broke ground on its $782 million
repowering of the Haynes natural gas-fired power plant in Long
Beach, California, kicking off the municipal utility's plan to
eliminate the use of ocean water for cooling at its coastal
power plants.
LADWP said it would replace two old natural gas-fired units
built in the 1960s that now use ocean water cooling at Haynes
with six 100-megawatt fast start natural gas combustion
turbines with a dry cooling system.
The old units to be shut are the 292-MW Unit 5 built in
1966 and the 238-MW Unit 6 built in 1967. One megawatt powers
about 1,000 homes.
"The new units are akin to jet engines that can ramp up to
full power in just 10 minutes, as compared to the existing
units, which require about a day and a half to reach full
capacity," LADWP General Manager Ronald Nichols said in a
release.
LADWP expects the new units to enter service by the end of
2013.
"That speed in ramping up and down will help us meet
another very important objective integrating more renewable
energy into our electric grid," Nichols said, noting the
intermittent nature of renewable wind and solar power.
LADWP said Haynes is the first of a series of repowering
projects the utility is working on to eliminate the use of
ocean water cooling - a process known as "once-through cooling"
at three coastal power plants.
To protect fish and other aquatic life, federal and state
environmental regulations are requiring power plants and other
manufacturing facilities to reduce the amount of water they
consume for cooling.
"At the LADWP, we are absolutely committed to eliminating
the use of ocean water to cool our coastal power plants. The
challenge lies in how we stage and rebuild a critical part of
our power supply, while at the same time ensuring we have
enough power to reliably meet our customers' needs," Nichols
said.
LADWP said its target dates to repower its units to stop
using ocean water for cooling were as follows: Haynes 5 and 6
in 2013, Scattergood 3 in 2015, Scattergood 1 and 2 in 2024,
Haynes 1 and 2 in 2029, Harbor 5 in 2029 and Haynes 8 in 2029.
A spokeswoman for LADWP said it would cost an estimated
$2.2 billion to eliminate the ocean water cooling systems at
all the units.
Haynes is a 1,524-MW natural gas- and oil-fired power plant
with seven units. In 2005, LADWP repowered Units 3 and 4 with a
combined cycle plant (Units 8-10).
Plant Unit Size Age
Haynes 1 222 1962
Haynes 2 222 1963
Haynes 5 292 1965
Haynes 6 238 1967
Haynes 8 235 2005
Haynes 9 158 2005
Haynes 10 158 2005
Scattergood 1 174 1958
Scattergood 2 177 1959
Scattergood 3 445 1974
Harbor 5 65 1949
Harbor 10A 80 1994
Harbor 10B 80 1994
Harbor GT10 47 2002
Harbor GT11 47 2002
Harbor GT12 47 2002
Harbor GT13 47 2002
Harbor GT14 47 2002
