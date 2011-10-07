* Project to eliminate ocean cooling for power plant

* Repowering to cost $782 million

* Six new 100 MW units to enter service by end of 2013 (Adds company comment paragraph 11)

Oct 7 The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) last week broke ground on its $782 million repowering of the Haynes natural gas-fired power plant in Long Beach, California, kicking off the municipal utility's plan to eliminate the use of ocean water for cooling at its coastal power plants.

LADWP said it would replace two old natural gas-fired units built in the 1960s that now use ocean water cooling at Haynes with six 100-megawatt fast start natural gas combustion turbines with a dry cooling system.

The old units to be shut are the 292-MW Unit 5 built in 1966 and the 238-MW Unit 6 built in 1967. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

"The new units are akin to jet engines that can ramp up to full power in just 10 minutes, as compared to the existing units, which require about a day and a half to reach full capacity," LADWP General Manager Ronald Nichols said in a release.

LADWP expects the new units to enter service by the end of 2013.

"That speed in ramping up and down will help us meet another very important objective integrating more renewable energy into our electric grid," Nichols said, noting the intermittent nature of renewable wind and solar power.

LADWP said Haynes is the first of a series of repowering projects the utility is working on to eliminate the use of ocean water cooling - a process known as "once-through cooling" at three coastal power plants.

To protect fish and other aquatic life, federal and state environmental regulations are requiring power plants and other manufacturing facilities to reduce the amount of water they consume for cooling.

"At the LADWP, we are absolutely committed to eliminating the use of ocean water to cool our coastal power plants. The challenge lies in how we stage and rebuild a critical part of our power supply, while at the same time ensuring we have enough power to reliably meet our customers' needs," Nichols said.

LADWP said its target dates to repower its units to stop using ocean water for cooling were as follows: Haynes 5 and 6 in 2013, Scattergood 3 in 2015, Scattergood 1 and 2 in 2024, Haynes 1 and 2 in 2029, Harbor 5 in 2029 and Haynes 8 in 2029.

A spokeswoman for LADWP said it would cost an estimated $2.2 billion to eliminate the ocean water cooling systems at all the units.

Haynes is a 1,524-MW natural gas- and oil-fired power plant with seven units. In 2005, LADWP repowered Units 3 and 4 with a combined cycle plant (Units 8-10). Plant Unit Size Age Haynes 1 222 1962 Haynes 2 222 1963 Haynes 5 292 1965 Haynes 6 238 1967 Haynes 8 235 2005 Haynes 9 158 2005 Haynes 10 158 2005 Scattergood 1 174 1958 Scattergood 2 177 1959 Scattergood 3 445 1974 Harbor 5 65 1949 Harbor 10A 80 1994 Harbor 10B 80 1994 Harbor GT10 47 2002 Harbor GT11 47 2002 Harbor GT12 47 2002 Harbor GT13 47 2002 Harbor GT14 47 2002 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Andrea Evans)