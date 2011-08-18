Aug 18 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said there were no safety issues that would preclude issuing a
license for the construction and operation of SCANA Corp's
(SCG.N) newly proposed Summer 2 and 3 reactors in South
Carolina.
The NRC said it completed a final safety evaluation report
for the combined licenses of the proposed reactors on
Thursday.
In a mandatory hearing, expected to take place later this
year, the NRC will determine whether the staff's review
supports the findings necessary to issue a license.
"Because the Summer application references the amended
AP1000 design, the Commission must complete the certification
process for that design before it can render a mandatory
hearing decision on the license," the nuclear regulator said in
a release.
In March 2008, SCANA Corp's South Carolina Electric & Gas
(SCE&G) submitted a combined license application to build and
operate two AP1000 reactors at the Summer site, adjacent to the
company's existing 966-megawatt reactor (Unit 1) in
Jenkinsville, 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Columbia.
SCE&G said earlier its 55 percent stake in the project
would cost about $4.5 billion. The state-owned utility Santee
Cooper will own the other 45 percent.
SCE&G had signed an engineering, procurement and
construction contract with Westinghouse and Shaw Group for the
new reactors in 2008.
