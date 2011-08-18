Aug 18 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said there were no safety issues that would preclude issuing a license for the construction and operation of SCANA Corp's (SCG.N) newly proposed Summer 2 and 3 reactors in South Carolina.

The NRC said it completed a final safety evaluation report for the combined licenses of the proposed reactors on Thursday.

In a mandatory hearing, expected to take place later this year, the NRC will determine whether the staff's review supports the findings necessary to issue a license.

"Because the Summer application references the amended AP1000 design, the Commission must complete the certification process for that design before it can render a mandatory hearing decision on the license," the nuclear regulator said in a release.

In March 2008, SCANA Corp's South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) submitted a combined license application to build and operate two AP1000 reactors at the Summer site, adjacent to the company's existing 966-megawatt reactor (Unit 1) in Jenkinsville, 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Columbia.

SCE&G said earlier its 55 percent stake in the project would cost about $4.5 billion. The state-owned utility Santee Cooper will own the other 45 percent.

SCE&G had signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Westinghouse and Shaw Group for the new reactors in 2008. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)