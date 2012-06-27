June 27 The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) said on Wednesday it was on schedule to transition from National Grid to Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) for a new 10-year operating services agreement beginning in 2014.

LIPA said in a release that it had received all necessary approvals from the New York attorney general, the Office of the State Comptroller and the Internal Revenue Service.

LIPA is a municipal power company serving more than 1.1 million customers in Nassau and Suffolk counties and the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens.

The power authority picked PSEG to operate the Long Island grid in December 2011 after considering various options for its system.

Those options included selling the system to another utility, turning LIPA into a full services power company and signing another operating services agreement with another company like PSEG or National Grid.

Under the agreement, PSEG will manage electric transmission and distribution operations, customer services, LIPA's 18 percent stake in the 1,143-megawatt Nine Mile Point 2 nuclear power station in upstate New York, and related functions.

Lockheed Martin, a technology company subcontractor to PSEG, will provide transition management, information technology, corporate business, energy efficiency services and other services, LIPA said.

PSEG operates the biggest utility in New Jersey, serving 2.2 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)