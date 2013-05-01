May 1 Privately held U.S. power company LS Power
said Wednesday it completed the first 19-megawatt (MW) block of
the 127-MW Arlington Valley II solar photovoltaic power plant in
Arizona.
LS is building the solar farm on more than 1,100 acres near
Arlington, Arizona, about 47 miles (75 km) west of Phoenix.
LS said it will sell the entire output of the solar farm to
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), a unit of California power
company Sempra Energy, as part of a long-term power
sales agreement.
U.S.-based construction and engineering firm Fluor Corp
is building the project. Japanese electronics firm
Kyocera Corp and South Korea's Hyundai Solar supplied
the photovoltaic panels, LS Power said.
Prudential Capital Group and a bank group led by Banco
Santander SA provided the financing for the project.
General Electric Co's GE Energy Financial Services
unit participated in the project as an equity partner, LS Power
said.