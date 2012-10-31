HOUSTON Oct 31 The Texas electric grid agency said it has approved Luminant's plan to mothball the Monticello 1 and 2 coal-fired power plants in the northern part of the state beginning in December for at least six months.

The grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), said in a market notice that Monticello 1 and 2, each rated at 583 megawatts, would not be needed to support grid reliability over winter and spring.

Luminant said low wholesale prices made the plants uneconomical to run over winter, when statewide power use is lower.

The need for power plants that run only in certain months is becoming more critical in Texas, where new power station development lags increasing electric consumption.

Last week, state regulators voted to raise the price cap for wholesale power in periods of scarcity as an interim step to encourage investment in new generation, but they remain divided on a long-term solution to meet growing demand.

In its preliminary winter report issued last month, ERCOT said peak demand over winter could reach 58,138 megawatts, 1.4 percent above ERCOT's record winter peak of 57,315 MW set during a brutal, statewide cold spell in February 2011.

ERCOT said it expects to have more than 74,000 MW of supply from all sources during winter. After typical maintenance and forced power-plant outages, ERCOT said it would expect to have about 8,300 MW of reserve generation as a cushion to avoid a blackout. Extreme weather or extreme generation outages could reduce that reserve.

Dallas-based Luminant said it would shut the two plants on Dec. 1 for six to seven months. Monticello 3, rated at 765 MW, will remain available.