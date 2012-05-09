HOUSTON May 9 Luminant, the biggest electric
generator in Texas, may be working to restart a North Texas
coal-fired power plant unit after a nearly five-month outage,
according to a company filing made Wednesday.
In a filing with a state pollution agency, Luminant reported
that the 583-megawatt Monticello 2 unit in Titus County tripped
Tuesday due to a false electronic pump signal.
Monticello 2 has been shut since mid-December to address a
main power transformer failure, company officials said on an
investor call May 1.
A Luminant spokeswoman would not comment on the status of
Monticello 2, citing competitive reasons.
The Texas grid operator is counting on every power plant in
the state to be available to run over the summer, which is
expected to be hotter-than-normal, but not as hot as 2011.
Last summer, Texas consumed a record amount of electricity
during a protracted heat wave and drought, forcing the grid
agency to declare emergencies on a half dozen days in August to
avoid rolling power outages.
Luminant officials also said last week that the company was
working to return both units at the 1,600-MW Oak Grove coal
plant in Robertson County to operation before the summer, after
the discovery of bearing packing damage.
However, an industry source that tracks power-plant output
indicated one of the Oak Grove units may have restarted last
Wednesday.
------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Titus
TOWN: Mount Pleasant about 260 miles (420 km) north of
Houston
OPERATOR: Luminant
OWNER(S): Energy Future Holdings
CAPACITY: 1,931 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 583-MW steam turbine
2 - 583-MW steam turbine
3 - 765-MW steam turbine
FUEL: Local lignite coal, supplemented by sub bituminous
coal from Wyoming's Powder River Basin
DISPATCH: Base load
TIMELINE:
1974 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1975 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1978 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2012 - Scheduled shutdown of Unit 1 and 2 due to
Cross State Air Pollution Rule delayed by
court stay and appeal
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; editing by M.D. Golan)