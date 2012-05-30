Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
HOUSTON, May 30 Luminant, the biggest electric generator in Texas restarted three North Texas coal-fired power plants in time for summer when power demand to run air conditioners traditionally soars, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The units are Monticello 2, a 583-megawatt coal plant in Titus County and two 800-MW coal units at the Oak Grove plant in Robertson County, the spokesman said.
All three units restarted in the past few days, he said.
Texas set a record for power use in May on Tuesday and the grid operator has warned the state is poised for a hotter-than-normal summer that will strain power resources.
Earlier this month, Luminant executives disclosed that Monticello 2 had been shut since mid-December to address a main power transformer failure and that units at Oak Grove plant were shut in March and April to repair turbine bearing packing damage.
Luminant is a unit of Energy Futures Holdings Co, which is owned by a group of private equity firms including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and TPG Capital. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results