NEW YORK Oct 10 Investor-owned power utilities in Maryland seek proposals for the construction of up to 1,500 megawatts of new natural gas-fired generation in the central part of the state.

Maryland's utility regulators last month told the utilities to seek the generating capacity to help create jobs, boost local generation supplies and reduce power costs, among other things.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

The Maryland plan is similar to earlier efforts by New Jersey to help finance the construction of new power plants through long-term power purchase agreements.

New Jersey, like Maryland, has been upset about the high cost of capacity in the eastern part of the PJM power market over the past few years.

PJM operates the power grid and electric market in all or part of 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.

Power generators receive capacity payments from power suppliers to cover some of the cost of keeping their generating facilities in service for reliability reasons.

In the 2010 auction, capacity cost almost 10 times more in the eastern part of PJM versus the rest of the grid. Those costs differences however were mostly eliminated by the 2011 auction after a big power line entered service, boosting the amount of power that could move from the western part of the grid to the East.

The Maryland Public Service Commission started investigating the construction of the new power plants in 2009.

The regulated power companies in Maryland are Baltimore-based Constellation Energy's CEG.N Baltimore Gas and Electric, Washington, DC-based Pepco Holdings' POM.N Delmarva Power & Light and Potomac Electric Power and Ohio-based FirstEnergy's (FE.N) Potomac Edison.

The Commission wants the utilities to seek agreements for a maximum of 20 years starting June 1, 2015 and no later than June 1, 2017, according to reports.

Companies interested in building the new power plants should respond by Nov. 11. The commission expects to pick the winning bidders by Feb. 23, 2012.

Since Maryland deregulated its power market in the early 2000s, the state's regulated utilities do not own power plants and must buy electricity from the market to supply customers who do not get their power from competitive suppliers. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)