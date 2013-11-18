Nov 18 Almost 700,000 homes and businesses in
the U.S. Midwest were without power Monday morning following
severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power
companies.
Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000
customers out.
DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects it to
take several days to restore service to all homes and
businesses.
Other hard-hit states include Illinois, Indiana, Ohio,
Missouri, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The following table lists other major outages.
Power Holding Company State Out Now
DTE MI 275,000
CMS MI 232,100
AEP MI 36,300
Ameren IL 28,000
Duke IN 25,600
AEP IN 25,100
Exelon IL 15,000
FirstEnergy OH 13,200
NiSource IN 11,500
Ameren MO 7,000
AEP OH 6,500
AES IN 4,800
AEP WV 4,500
FirstEnergy PA 4,400
FirstEnergy WV 1,300
Total 690,300