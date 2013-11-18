(Adds details) Nov 18 Over 675,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada were still without power on Monday afternoon, down from almost 800,000 outages this morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power companies. Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000 customers out. DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects to need several days to restore service to all homes and businesses. Other hard-hit states include Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri and New York. There were also about 69,000 outages in the Canadian province of Ontario. The following table lists other major outages: Power Company State/Pro Out Now vince DTE MI 275,000 CMS MI 207,000 Hydro One ON 68,700 Duke IN 25,600 AEP MI 25,400 AEP IN 19,800 Ameren IL 17,200 Exelon IL 12,000 NiSource IN 7,000 FirstEnergy OH 5,500 AEP OH 4,500 AES IN 3,600 Ameren MO 2,200 Iberdrola NY 2,100 Total 675,600 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, G Crosse)