June 28 MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co said its
Solar Star Funding LLC completed a $1 billion, 5.375 percent
notes offering to fund continued construction of its
579-megawatt (MW) Solar Star 1 and 2 projects in southern
California.
In a release, MidAmerican, a unit of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said the projects were formerly
known as the Antelope Valley solar projects.
MidAmerican bought the projects from California solar power
company SunPower Corp in January for up to $2.5
billion.
MidAmerican said the Solar Star projects together are the
world's largest solar power developments under construction.
It also said the notes offering is the largest single
project bond financing ever completed for a solar project.
The principal of the notes amortizes semi-annually beginning
June 30, 2016, with a final maturity of June 30, 2035, the
company said.
MidAmerican, of Des Moines, Iowa, provides electric and
natural gas service to more than 7 million customers worldwide.