Jan 10 Renewable power companies MidAmerican
Solar and SunPower Corp said they have connected the
first 57 megawatts to the power grid from California's 579-MW
Solar Star solar power plant, one of the biggest in the United
States.
Their Solar Star project, which involves two plants in Kern
and Los Angeles counties, are expected to power about 255,000
homes once complete, the two companies said in a release late on
Thursday.
"We are fulfilling our promise ... to help California meet
its mandate to generate 33 percent of its power from renewable
sources by 2020," Mike Fehr, MidAmerican Solar's general manager
at the Solar Star projects, said in the statement.
MidAmerican Solar is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
MidAmerican Energy Holdings energy subsidiary.
MidAmerican Solar owns the Solar Star projects, which were
designed and built by U.S. solar power company SunPower.
The two companies said construction began in early 2013 and
was expected to be finished by the end of 2015. The projects
currently employ approximately 600 workers at the sites.
Southern California Edison, a unit of California power
company Edison International, will purchase electricity
from the projects under two long-term power purchase contracts.
When complete, the companies said the Solar Star projects
are expected to have more than 1.7 million panels installed,
covering 3,230 acres.