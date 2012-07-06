(Adds pricing details)

By Scott DiSavino

July 6 Real-time power prices in the U.S. Midwest climbed over $2,000 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for a few minutes Friday afternoon during a brutal heat wave, the regional grid operator said on its website.

After rising to over $2,000 at about 2 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT), the prices dipped back to a still-high $1,000 per MWh by about 2:15 p.m. and a more normal $100 by about 2:30 p.m., according to the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) website.

This was the second day in a row that prices topped $1,000 in the MISO. The usual price for on-peak power in the MISO at this time of year is about $60 per MWh.

But with temperatures expected to reach the triple digits in several of the largest metropolitan areas in the grid, and with some unexpected power plant outages, the MISO put out a maximum generation emergency warning for a second day in a row on Friday.

The warning called on generators inside and outside of the MISO territory who had previously agreed to sell power into the MISO market to schedule those resources.

The biggest power grids surrounding the MISO include PJM to the East, Ontario to the North, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to the West and Southwest, and TVA to the Southeast.

PJM, the nation's biggest power grid, earlier Friday issued a hot weather alert for Friday and Saturday, which tells generators and transmission owners not to do any unnecessary maintenance on their plants or equipment during the heat wave.

Demand for power in the MISO was expected to reach about 94,000 megawatts (MW) on Friday, down from about 94,700 on Thursday. That is still well below the grid's all-time record of 98,526 MW set during a brutal heat wave on July 20, 2011, according to the MISO.

The power plants in the MISO market can generate about 131,500 MW of capacity.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

Temperatures in Chicago, the biggest metropolitan area in the U.S. Midwest, though not in the MISO, were expected to reach the triple digits for a third day in row with a high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) on Friday and 100 on Saturday, before dropping to the low 80s by Sunday, according to AccuWeather.com.

The normal high for this time of year in Chicago is about 84 degrees.

Power traders could not say which power plants may have shut but did note that generation from wind resources went from about 3,500 MW early Friday to about 1,500 MW by midday on Friday.

The MISO operates the grid in parts of 11 U.S. Midwest states and the Canadian province of Manitoba.

The biggest utilities in the MISO include units of Duke Energy, Xcel Energy, Ameren Corp, Berkshire Hathaway's MidAmerican Energy, DTE Energy and CMS Energy. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)