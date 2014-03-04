March 4 U.S. grid operators in Texas and the
Midwest on Tuesday ended calls for power conservation as icy
overnight temperatures warmed slightly, easing the strain on
electric systems.
On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas
(ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, asked
customers to conserve power on Monday and Tuesday as cold
weather boosted demand to record levels for March.
Earlier Tuesday, about 50,000 homes and businesses in Texas
were without power mostly due to icing, according to local
utilities. About 40,000 customers still had no power at about
11:15 a.m. EST (1615 GMT).
In the Midwest, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator
(MISO), which operates the grid, asked utilities to stop
unnecessary maintenance to avoid power shortages, because frigid
temperatures were driving up demand and some plants were shut
for forced outages.
The MISO warning was for utilities only and did not mean the
grid would run out of electricity for consumers.
MISO, the second biggest power grid in the United States,
operates the power grid in 15 U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast states
and the Canadian province of Manitoba.