By Scott DiSavino
July 12 The Midwest electric grid needs to fix
its power market to encourage generating companies to invest in
new plants to help keep the system reliable, the grid's market
monitor said in a report.
Economic signals in the Midcontinent Independent System
Operator (MISO), formerly the Midwest ISO, "would not support
private investment in new resources," Potomac Economics, the
market monitor said in its 2012 state of the market report.
MISO operates the power market in all or parts of 11 Midwest
states with about 132,000 MW of generating capacity.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
Potomac said MISO needs to fix its capacity market to
encourage generators to keep more of their existing power plants
- especially coal-fired plants - in service and build new units.
MISO has forecast generators could shut up to 12,000 MW of
coal-fired power plants as weak natural gas and power prices and
growing wind power resources make it uneconomic for them to
upgrade their old coal plants to comply with increasingly strict
federal environmental rules.
Potomac warned even more coal units are at risk if shale
production continues to keep gas prices low.
The market monitor said MISO's capacity market cleared near
zero every month in 2012. That compares to almost $60 per
megawatt-day in the latest capacity auction in the neighboring
PJM power grid for the 2016-2017 period.
In that auction, PJM, which operates the grid in all or
parts of 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, agreed to take more
than 4,700 MW of capacity from sources in MISO.
Despite possible future problems, Potomac said MISO should
have enough power to keep air conditioners humming this summer.
The market monitor however said MISO's reserve margin of
28.1 percent for the summer 2013 would fall to 16.9 percent if
the grid "includes only firm imports and more realistic
assumptions regarding wind and demand response."
MISO's minimum required reserve margin is 14.2 percent.
Potomac said participants in demand response programs in
2012 agreed to cut energy usage by about 1,500 MW when needed.
But Potomac warned under extreme summer heat, which the
monitor identified as conditions that occur once every ten
years, MISO's reserve margin will fall to less than 6 percent as
load rises and temperature-related generator derates occur.
"At this level, MISO will have to rely heavily on imports
that are not contracted on a firm basis," Potomac said.
The biggest power companies in MISO include units of Duke
Energy Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Ameren Corp
, Berkshire Hathaway Inc's MidAmerican Energy,
DTE Energy Co and CMS Energy Corp.
POWER PRICES DOWN
Potomac said real-time prices in MISO averaged $28.56 per
megawatt-hour (MWh), and ranged from $26 in the West region to
$30 in the East.
Prices were almost 14 percent lower in 2012 than in 2011 due
primarily to lower fuel costs. Western coal and gas prices both
declined by more than 30 percent, the market monitor said.
Power usage declined slightly in 2012 from 2011 but Potomac
said unusually hot weather in July 2012 pushed power usage to a
new all-time peak.
Although MISO kept the lights on through the peak last
summer, Potomac noted a number operating reserve shortages
caused prices to spike to $2,400 per MWh.
The report identified the "lack of coordinated interchange
with PJM as the single most significant cause of the shortages
in a number of cases."