By Scott DiSavino July 12 The Midwest electric grid needs to fix its power market to encourage generating companies to invest in new plants to help keep the system reliable, the grid's market monitor said in a report. Economic signals in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), formerly the Midwest ISO, "would not support private investment in new resources," Potomac Economics, the market monitor said in its 2012 state of the market report. MISO operates the power market in all or parts of 11 Midwest states with about 132,000 MW of generating capacity. One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes. Potomac said MISO needs to fix its capacity market to encourage generators to keep more of their existing power plants - especially coal-fired plants - in service and build new units. MISO has forecast generators could shut up to 12,000 MW of coal-fired power plants as weak natural gas and power prices and growing wind power resources make it uneconomic for them to upgrade their old coal plants to comply with increasingly strict federal environmental rules. Potomac warned even more coal units are at risk if shale production continues to keep gas prices low. The market monitor said MISO's capacity market cleared near zero every month in 2012. That compares to almost $60 per megawatt-day in the latest capacity auction in the neighboring PJM power grid for the 2016-2017 period. In that auction, PJM, which operates the grid in all or parts of 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, agreed to take more than 4,700 MW of capacity from sources in MISO. Despite possible future problems, Potomac said MISO should have enough power to keep air conditioners humming this summer. The market monitor however said MISO's reserve margin of 28.1 percent for the summer 2013 would fall to 16.9 percent if the grid "includes only firm imports and more realistic assumptions regarding wind and demand response." MISO's minimum required reserve margin is 14.2 percent. Potomac said participants in demand response programs in 2012 agreed to cut energy usage by about 1,500 MW when needed. But Potomac warned under extreme summer heat, which the monitor identified as conditions that occur once every ten years, MISO's reserve margin will fall to less than 6 percent as load rises and temperature-related generator derates occur. "At this level, MISO will have to rely heavily on imports that are not contracted on a firm basis," Potomac said. The biggest power companies in MISO include units of Duke Energy Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Ameren Corp , Berkshire Hathaway Inc's MidAmerican Energy, DTE Energy Co and CMS Energy Corp. POWER PRICES DOWN Potomac said real-time prices in MISO averaged $28.56 per megawatt-hour (MWh), and ranged from $26 in the West region to $30 in the East. Prices were almost 14 percent lower in 2012 than in 2011 due primarily to lower fuel costs. Western coal and gas prices both declined by more than 30 percent, the market monitor said. Power usage declined slightly in 2012 from 2011 but Potomac said unusually hot weather in July 2012 pushed power usage to a new all-time peak. Although MISO kept the lights on through the peak last summer, Potomac noted a number operating reserve shortages caused prices to spike to $2,400 per MWh. The report identified the "lack of coordinated interchange with PJM as the single most significant cause of the shortages in a number of cases."