* Mississippi Power seeks commission action soon

* Utility has spent $1 billion so far

* Natural gas prices lower than in 2010 (Adds details throughout)

HOUSTON, March 16 Southern Co's Mississippi utility will continue building a $2.8 billion coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County despite a court ruling that overturned the plant's legal certification, the utility said on Friday.

In a 9-0 vote on Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court rejected the Mississippi Public Service Commission's (PSC) May 2010 approval of the Kemper project, saying the commission failed to show evidence that the plant would benefit the utility's customers as required by state law. The court sent the case back to the PSC.

Southern Co's smallest utility, Mississippi Power, began building the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) power plant in late 2010.

According to state filings, Mississippi Power has spent more than $1.1 billion on the Kemper County IGCC plant so far, including $245 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Energy. It is expected to begin producing power in 2014.

A Mississippi Power spokesman said the utility hoped the PSC would address the ruling quickly to "correct" its order.

"We intend to continue construction of this facility to provide our customers with a sound energy future," said Jeff Shepard.

The supreme court said Mississippi law required the commission to make findings, backed by "substantial evidence presented," to support a decision to grant a certificate of need which allows a utility to build power plants and recover its costs from customers.

"We find the commission's approval of the project fails to satisfy this requirement," the court said a brief ruling.

Shepard said Mississippi Power was "confident there is substantial evidence in the record to support the commission's approval of the certificate."

"The commission supported the building of this facility at the time the order was issued and nothing has occurred since the order which should cause the commission to reverse its decision," the company said in its statement.

The most contentious testimony during commission hearings over the benefits of the Kemper coal technology versus natural gas generation was disagreement over the future direction of gas prices.

Opponents of the plant, including independent power producers and the Sierra Club, said Mississippi Power could only justify customer savings by using a long-term, high-priced gas scenario that did not take into account the growing supply of gas from shale-rock formations.

Since those hearings, U.S. natural gas prices have dropped to the lowest level in a decade and gas in storage is running 50 percent above the industry's closely-watched five-year average. Many experts now see relatively low gas prices for years.

"This project cannot withstand the light of day," said Louie Miller, director of the Sierra Club in Mississippi which challenged the certificate in court.

Because of its high cost and new technology, the PSC closely scrutinized the Kemper project and the utility's need for additional generation.

Kemper appeared to be dead after the commission imposed a $2.4 billion price cap on the project in April 2010, a limit Mississippi Power officials said would make the plant impossible to finance. The utility asked for a rehearing.

About a month later, the PSC voted 2-1 to allow the utility to build the plant under revised conditions that included raising the price cap by nearly $500 million to $2.88 billion.

Commissioner Brandon Presley, who consistently opposed the project, called the supreme court action "a major victory" for Mississippi Power customers.

"I personally wrote multi-page dissents in this case and am pleased to see that those arguments were not in vain," Presley said in a statement.

Calls to the South Mississippi Electric Power Association which has agreed to purchase of a 17.5-percent stake in the Kemper plant were not returned on Friday. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; editing by Jim Marshall)